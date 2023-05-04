Falana Writes IGP, Seeks Information Over Killing Of OAU Student

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has written to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali Baba, over the murder of a final year student of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The victim – Okoli Ahize Chizoputam – was said to have been beaten to death on April 11 over the alleged stealing of a mobile phone at a hall of residence on the campus.

Three weeks after his death, Falani requested the IGP to “furnish us with information about the investigation of the suspects”.

“The information will enable us to pressurise the relevant authorities in Osun State to prosecute the arrested suspects who carried out the barbaric act so as to serve as a deterrent to other perpetrators of jungle justice in the society,” the letter dated May 4 partly read.

He lamented that “instead of reporting the alleged theft to the police the assailants took the law into their hands and resorted to jungle justice in a university community”.

The legal practitioner also confirmed that some arrests were made in connection with the cold murder of the late student.

See the full letter below: