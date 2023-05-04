History Maker! Osimhen Seals Napoli’s First Serie A Crown In 33 Years

Victor Osimhen’s second-half equaliser against Udinese sealed Napoli’s first Scudetto title in 33 years.

The Nigerian, leading the race for the Italian Serie A golden boot, netted in the 52nd minute to cancel Sandi Lovric’s first-half strike, a goal that sent fans into raptures in Naples.

Needing just a draw to scoop their first domestic crown since 1990, Napoli’s dreams of landing it seem to be fading away when Lovric scored early on.

But Victor Osimhen’s leveller was enough to bring the Scudetto back to southern Italy’s biggest city for the third time.

Luciano Spalletti and his team will receive an emotional welcome when they return to Naples, where the partying is set to continue to until at least their next home fixture against Fiorentina on Sunday evening.

It was appropriate that Osimhen was the man to take Napoli over the line as the Nigeria striker has had the best season of his career and been key to Napoli’s historic charge to glory.

Osimhen’s title-deciding strike was his 22nd goal in 28 league appearances and rightly caused bedlam among the massed ranks of away fans who took over the Dacia Arena in Udine.

Napoli’s 16-point lead over second-placed Lazio leaves them with a month-long parade between now and the end of the season which will allow their long-suffering supporters to fully unload more than a generation of frustration.

