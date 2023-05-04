‘Overwhelmed’ Osimhen Will Never Forget Napoli’s Title Triumph

Victor Osimhen said Thursday that he will never forget winning Napoli’s first Serie A title in over three decades after his goal finally pushed southern Italy’s biggest club over the line.

Nigeria striker Osimhen’s 22nd league goal of the season earned Napoli a 1-1 draw at Udinese which was enough to win a first league crown since 1990.

“It is an amazing feeling, we have waited so many years for this moment. To be able to deliver the Scudetto to the Neapolitans is something that we will never forget in a hurry and will continue to live in our hearts for the rest of our lives,” Osimhen said to DAZN.

“I’m happy for all Neapolitans… now we’re going to celebrate in front of our own fans and enjoy the moment for life.”

Napoli started the season in turmoil as fans were in revolt against club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis after key players including supporter favourite Kalidou Koulibaly left or were sold.

However, a clutch of new arrivals made an instant impact and Napoli charged almost unopposed to a historic Scudetto which puts the current crop alongside the teams led to two titles by Diego Maradona.

“I’m overwhelmed right now, I don’t know the words to use to really quantify this feeling… Nobody has deserved this Scudetto more than the Neapolitans,” added Osimhen.

“We were underdogs at the start of the season, not so many people believed in us. This team stuck together… we believed from the start of the season that we had a great squad that we could deliver the Scudetto. Now we have realised this dream.”

Osimhen broke his face mask while celebrating his title-deciding strike, but luckily help was on hand from the sidelines.

“Yes, my mask was broken, but I had a lot, they brought a lot for me so I had change it,” smiled the 24-year-old of the face protection he wears after breaking his cheekbone back in 2021.

