PHOTOS: Over 350 Nigerians Land In Abuja 18 Days Into Sudan Crisis

The first batch of Nigerians fleeing Sudan through Egypt arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday night, after nearly two weeks of assurances by the Federal Government.

The Air Peace flight carrying over 270 Nigerian students from the Aswan Airport in Egypt first landed at the airport, with the NAF C-130H jet conveying about 80 persons following closely behind.

Since April 15, Sudan has been plunged into armed conflict with clashes between rival factions of the North African nation’s military government breaking out in western Sudan, in the capital city of Khartoum, and in the Darfur region.

See photos of the arrival below: