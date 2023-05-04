Sunday Bisi Emerges Osun PDP Chairman 

One-time acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Osun state, Sunday Bisi has emerged the substantive Chairman of the party in the state.

Bisi emerged as chairman while Bola Ajao emerged as secretary after ballots conducted during the party’s Congress held on Wednesday at the Osogbo city stadium in the state capital.

Three delegates from each ward in all local government areas in the state participated in the ballot.

READ ALSO: Court Grants Bail To Eze Ndigbo Accused Of IPOB Threat In Lagos

Speaking after his emergence, the new chairman promised to deepen unity among members of the party in the state and to ensure collaboration that will drive Governor Ademola Adeleke’s agenda.

Adeleke urged all the PDP members in the state to work together with the new executive for the peace and progress of the party.

Meanwhile, the Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, on Tuesday, affirmed that the ward and local government congresses held by the PDP in the state valid and authentic.

However, the lead counsel for the plaintiff, Edmond Biri-Omoni, pledged to approach Court of Appeal.