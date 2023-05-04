Teenager Stabs Mother To Death In Kano

A tragic incident occurred in Karshen Kwalta of Rimin Kebe area of Kano metropolis on Wednesday evening when a teenager (name withheld) stabbed his own mother, Jummai, to death over a disagreement.

According to an eyewitness, Muhammad Abdu, who is a neighbour to the deceased, the incident happened around 05:30pm.

“I was standing outside my house when I suddenly heard screaming from the deceased’s residence,” he said.

Upon rushing in for possible help, Abdu said, “We found the deceased who was stabbed with a knife screaming for help.”

The suspect fled the scene shortly after committing the heinous crime against his mother. The deceased was later carried to a hospital in a tricycle with blood all over her body but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“We’re on our way to the cemetery now for burial. May Allah forgive her and admit her in paradise,” Abdu said.

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident.

Investigation into the incident has commenced and the police have assured the public that the perpetrator of the crime would be brought to justice.