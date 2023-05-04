Troops Kill Over 70 Suspected Terrorists In North-East

Troops of the Nigerian military have killed over 70 suspected terrorists in counterinsurgency operations in the North-East region.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists about the operations of the military in the last two weeks.

He said more than 140 terrorists were also arrested during the period, with several weapons including Improvised Explosive Devices recovered.

According to the defence spokesman, over 500 members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have surrendered to the military.

“Troops equally neutralized 40 terrorists, and arrested 25 terrorists as well as 8 terrorist logistics suppliers. Troops also rescued 131 abducted civilians while a total of 510 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families, comprising 54 adult males, 164 adult female and 292 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations,” Danmadami stated.

“All recovered items, and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action. Equally, the rescued terrorists escapees and members of their families were profiled and given medical attention, while the surrendered terrorists and members of their families are also been profiled for further action.”

Meanwhile, the military has also confirmed that two of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted in April 2014 have been rescued in addition to over 150 other civilians rescued during various military operations in the northeast.