Troops Rescue Two More Chibok Girls Nine Years After

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai Theatre Command have rescued two more girls abducted from Chibok Local Government Area, Borno State in April 2014.

The rescue comes nine years after Boko Haram terrorists stormed their school while they were writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Respite came for the victims – Esther Marcus and Hauwa Malta, both of them 26 – as they were rescued by the troops at Lagara, a Boko Haram enclave in Sambisa Forest, on April 21, 2023.

With the latest rescue, the total number of girls now out of the terrorists’ captivity now stands at 125, including 107 released by the terrorists themselves in 2018, three rescued by troops in 2019, two in 2021, and 11 in 2022.

According to the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai Theater Command, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Sallau Ali, “94 are still unaccounted for.

“Esther was rescued with her one-year-old baby girl. While in captivity, she was first married to one Garba, alias Garus, a terrorist, who was later killed by troops; and she was remarried to another terrorist called Abba; she was with him until her rescue.”

The Commander stated that Hauwa Malta was rescued with an eight months and 10 days pregnancy; adding that she delivered a baby boy at the Seven Div health facility 10 days after their rescue.

Troops also killed over 70 suspected terrorists in counterinsurgency operations in the North-East region.

More than 140 terrorists were also arrested during the period, with several weapons including Improvised Explosive Devices recovered, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, told journalists on Thursday.

According to the defence spokesman, over 500 members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have surrendered to the military.