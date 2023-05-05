Buhari Administration Has Put Nigeria On Right Trajectory – Osinbajo’s Aide

As the administration of Muhammadu Buhari is winding down, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, has said that the administration has put Nigeria on the right trajectory.

Akande, who however conceded that there are few things the Buhari administration could have done better, noted that the administration has enough to show for the last eight years.

He added that the country is lucky that it is the same party that will be taking over for the next four years.

“I think there are things that have been done which we can all agree about by this administration, significant things and of course there are areas in my view where maybe we could have done better. But the important thing is that at the end of the day, you have enough to tell the people.

“Don’t forget that the President got elected twice in a popular; as a matter of fact very credible elections, that speaks to something that the people believed in him not just in 2015, he also won convincingly in 2019.

“Well, I will concede that, yes you probably will say one or two things that maybe could have been done differently, but very clearly, and this cannot be denied, this administration has put this country in the right trajectory and we are also blessed that it is the same political party that will be taking the nation forward in the next four years, Akande who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday said.

Hailing Osinbajo as one of the best Vice Presidents the country has ever had, Akande said that the preparation the VP had gotten over the years stood him out. He noted that Osinbajo had the ability to closely supervise whatever the government want to achieve.

The aide commended the combination of Buhari and Osinbajo, saying that they have a common purpose in doing things right.

“The president and his vice in my view have done very well. They showed an example of how people at that level ought to operate, I think they share a common purpose to do things right. Yes, there will always be times when there is a little issue here and there.

“And what the Vice President has always done is to say look the diversity whether religious or tribal should be turned into an advantage,” Akande added.