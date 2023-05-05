Fallen Tree Kills Truck Driver In Cross River

One truck driver has been confirmed dead after a tree fell on him around 11:40 pm on Thursday night along the Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar, Cross River State.

Narrating the incident, the conductor of the truck told Channels Television that the articulated vehicle had been loaded and the driver awaiting his turn for clearance when he fell asleep.

The eyewitness said he heard the thud of the fallen tree but that before he could wake the driver, the latter had died.

He called on the government to help protect the lives of truck drivers and others by removing old trees across the state.

For officials of the Ministry of Environment, the state government is working towards bringing down all old trees across the state, especially to avoid a repeat of another ugly incident.