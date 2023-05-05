Abia CJ Sworn In Amid Judicial Workers Strike

There are indications that the strike action embarked on by judicial workers in Abia State may be called off soon with the swearing-in of the Chief Judge, Justice Lilian Abai, in line with one of their demands.

The event which was held on Friday at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Umuahia, attracted judicial luminaries and traditional rulers, among several others.

The alternate Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General of the State, Mrs Ugochimdi Ejiogu, administered the oaths of office and allegiance on the new Chief Judge.

Justice Abai, who had been serving as acting Chief Judge for a few months, was thereby sworn in as the substantive Chief Judge of Abia.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu congratulated the Chief Judge on her new appointment and for the tenacity to rise to the zenith of her judicial career and expressed the hope that her tenure would be successful and add greater value to the state judiciary.

According to the governor, her stint as the acting chief judge recorded tremendous positive changes which he described as a sign of greater things to come.

The governor challenged her to ensure that the judiciary continues to play its role as the last hope of the common man by dispensing justice without fear nor favour.

In her acceptance speech, Justice Abai thanked the governor for abiding by the provisions of the constitution and ensuring that the processes leading to her appointment were without rancour.

She pledged to abide by her oath of office as well as to work to uplift the judiciary through quick dispensation of justice.

Justice Abai also pledged to work in harmony with the state government for the betterment of the state.