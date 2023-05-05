Katsina Residents, PDP Stakeholders Hold Prayer Session For Late President Yar’ Adua

Residents of Katsina State on Friday joined stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to pray for the repose of the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s soul.

The event was part of activities to mark the late Nigerian president’s 13th year death anniversary.

During the special prayer session organised by the Coalition of PDP Support Groups at the PDP Headquarters, Katsina, residents described the deceased as a selfless leader and peacemaker.

In particular, the acting PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman in the State, Dr Abdurrahman Usman, represented by Hon. Lawal Rufa’i Safana, described the late President Yar’adua as an epitome of politics and governance.

“It’s not easy to combine his principles and qualities. We pray that we will one day have someone to emulate him and to also be celebrated too.

“We believe that Nigerians will continue to remember the good deeds of late President Yar’adua in all parameters of National leadership and National development,” he added.

Also speaking during the prayer session, the organizer of the event, Malam Hamza Jibia, told Channels Television that the occasion, which is the fifth of its kind, is aimed at remembering the late Nigerian leader’s service to the country.

“This time around we have cancelled lectures which are aimed at saying a lot of good things about the deceased particularly his good character that he exhibited as Governor and as President of Nigeria,” he added.