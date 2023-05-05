Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Mother To Death

In a tragic incident that has left the people of Kano state in shock, a 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his 50-year-old mother to death.

Ibrahim Musa was apprehended at a criminal hideout in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area on Friday following a tip-off from concerned citizens.

The stabbing occurred at Rimin Kebbe Quarters in Nassarawa Local Government Area on May 4th, 2023, at about 10 pm. Musa was said to have confessed to the crime as well as to being involved in an illicit drug trade.

Confirming the arrest, the Commissioner of Police in Kano State, CP Mohammed Gumel, expressed gratitude to those who assisted with information that led to the arrest of the suspect. He also commended the Police tactical teams for ensuring that the culprit was brought to book.

Speaking on the incident, a resident of the area who preferred to remain anonymous expressed shock and disbelief, stating that “it is really unfortunate that a son would take the life of his own mother.

“We cannot imagine what would have led him to commit such a heinous crime.”

The suspect is in police custody, and investigations are ongoing and will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.