Police Grant Suspended Adamawa REC Hudu Ari Bail

The Nigerian Police Force has confirmed that the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Ari, has been granted administrative bail while the investigation continues.

Ari has been in custody for interrogations by the police in the course of investigations into allegations of impropriety during the supplementary governorship election in the state.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday, Ari is expected to report at the Police Headquarters every weekday while investigations are ongoing on the matter.

The embattled REC was arrested by the police on Tuesday weeks after his controversial action during the supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State on April 15.

He had sparked controversy when he announced Binani as the winner of the dramatic poll while the collation of results was ongoing.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) promptly reacted to Ari’s action by nullifying his decision and suspending him while President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a full investigation on the electoral commissioner and the security personnel that were around him when he made the declaration.

INEC subsequently concluded the election and announced the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic winner of the drama-filled poll.

Before his arrest, in an interview he granted to BBC, said he never regretted announcing Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.