Retain Two Ministerial Slots For Kwara, Youths Urge Tinubu

The jostle for cabinet positions in the administration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is still in high gear as the May 29 inauguration draws closer.

The latest is coming from a group known as the All Progressives Youth Forum (APYF), which addressed a news conference in Ilorin, the state capital.

They urged the new administration to sustain the current two ministerial slots for Kwara State, citing the “outstanding” performance of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Although the group wants to maintain its two seats, the state coordinator of APYF Mr Tunde Salahu is insisting that all the appointments due to the state should be based on merit, loyalty and commitment.