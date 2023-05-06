10th NASS: Yusuf Gagdi Declares Speakership Bid

Former Deputy Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Yusuf Gagdi has declared his intention to run for the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

He declared his intention at the unveiling of his manifesto and a compendium of his achievements in the 9th National Assembly in Abuja.

He promised to lead a transparent House of Representatives.

His declaration comes ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June.

Some elected federal lawmakers, alongside friends and relatives of the Gagdi, who represents Panskhin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State, were at the occasion to support his ambition.

The second-term federal lawmaker said to achieve his ambition, he is courting elected lawmakers from other parts of the country as well as other political parties.

He believed he has what it takes to lead the 10th House of Representatives and pleaded with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to allow the lawmakers to determine their leaders.

The 42-year-old was elected into the Plateau State House of Assembly in 2015, where served as the Deputy Speaker, and in 2019 he won the election to the House of Representatives.

In the 9th National Assembly, he sponsored six private member bills, which were signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.