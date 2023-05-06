LIVE: Coronation Of King Charles III

The coronation is the centrepiece of three days of events, including a concert at Windsor Castle west of London on Sunday evening.

By Oluwatobi Aworinde
Updated May 6, 2023
Charles III, 74, has been crowned king at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Watch the events of the ceremony live:

