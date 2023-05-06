PHOTOS: UK Streets Agog As Guests Arrive For King Charles III’s Coronation

Ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, some 5,000 troops arrived by train at Waterloo Station shortly after dawn on Saturday before marching over Waterloo Bridge, giving London’s early risers a taste of things to come.

The huge crowds of royal fans that have been building all week on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace indicate that the royals still have a central role in British culture and history.

Many of those camping out to watch have flown in from abroad, underlining the royal family’s untouched position as Britain’s leading global brand.

Below are photos capturing the mood in London: