PHOTOS: UK Streets Agog As Guests Arrive For King Charles III’s Coronation

Ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, some 5,000 troops arrived by train at Waterloo Station shortly after dawn on Saturday before marching over Waterloo Bridge, giving London’s early risers a taste of things to come.
The huge crowds of royal fans that have been building all week on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace indicate that the royals still have a central role in British culture and history.
Many of those camping out to watch have flown in from abroad, underlining the royal family’s untouched position as Britain’s leading global brand.
Below are photos capturing the mood in London:
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby smiles at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP)
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP)
Black Rod arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Trudeau arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP)
Lord Mayor of Westminster Hamza Taouzzale arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
Former UK Prime Ministers John Major and Tony Blair arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Well-wishers line the route of the ‘King’s Procession’, a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / POOL / AFP)
US pop star Lionel Richie arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole / POOL / AFP)
Well-wishers wearing masks of members of the Royal Family wait along the route of the ‘King’s Procession’, a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, as they wait for Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort to pass in the Diamond State Coach, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of their coronations. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)
Well-wishers line the route of the ‘King’s Procession’, a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, as they wait for Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort to pass in the Diamond State Coach, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of their coronations. (Photo by PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / POOL / AFP)
Dame Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson (left) arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)
English actress Emma Thompson arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)
Police officers stand on guard on the route of the ‘King’s Procession’, a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, as they wait for Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort to pass in the Diamond State Coach, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of their coronations. (Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP)
Scottish Conservative party leader Douglas Ross arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)
Nick Cave (C) and former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)
Sir George Reid (centre) arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)
Well-wishers line the route of the ‘King’s Procession’, a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, as they wait for Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort to pass in the Diamond State Coach, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of their coronations. (Photo by PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / POOL / AFP)
Protesters hold up placards saying ‘Not My King’ in Trafalgar Square close to where Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Susannah Ireland / AFP)
Police officers stand on guard on the route of the ‘King’s Procession’, a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, as they wait for Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort to pass in the Diamond State Coach, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of their coronations. (Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP)
Well-wishers line the route of the ‘King’s Procession’, a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, as they wait for Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort to pass in the Diamond State Coach, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of their coronations. (Photo by PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer (2R) talks with Andrew Lloyd Webber (R) as they and Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey (L) arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP)
Armed Police officers hold their guns as they stand on the route of the ‘King’s Procession’, a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. (Photo by Richard Heathcote / POOL / AFP)
Guests arrive takes theirs seats inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP)
Order of service books are pictured inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP)
US pop star Lionel Richie (centre) arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)
Coldstream Guards march along the route of the ‘King’s Procession’, a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III. (Photo by Carl Court / POOL / AFP)
Order of service books are pictured inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP)
Members of the Royal Marines march along the route of the ‘King’s Procession’, a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III. (Photo by Carl Court / POOL / AFP)
Guests arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)
Guests arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)
Guests arrive takes theirs seats inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP)
Secretary General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland (C) arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)
Guests arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)
Guests arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth / POOL / AFP)
Anti-royal protestors hold up placards saying ‘Not My King’ as they demonstrate behind well-wishers in Trafalgar Square close to where Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)
Guests arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Workers prepare the balcony at Buckingham Palace in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Workers cross the route of the ‘King’s Procession’, a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, as they wait for Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort to pass in the Diamond State Coach, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of their coronations. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)
Guests arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
A marching band plays as it passes the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, at the Houses of Parliamnet in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Guests arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Police officers stand on duty as well-wishers line the route of the ‘King’s Procession’, a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / POOL / AFP)
Police officers march along The Mall, the route of the ‘King’s Procession’, a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of their coronations. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)
Police officers gather outside of Westminster Abbey, in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)