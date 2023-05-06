Royals That Attended King Charles’s Coronation

Unsurprisingly, the foriegn royals played a big role at today’s coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, at Westminster Abbey today.
While all eyes were on Charles and Camilla’s royal regalia gear, as well as on other members of the British royal family (like Princess Kate’s gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress and her not-quite-a-tiara headpiece), foreign royal families also brought their fashion A-game to the historic event.
Ahead, see all of their best looks, from Queen Letizia of Spain to Crown Princess Kiko of Japan.
Japan’s Prince Fumihito and Japan’s Princess Kiko arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP)
Swedens King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP)
Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s Princess Anne, the Princess Royal arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP)
Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon (L), his wife Mette-Marit (2L) and Japan’s Prince Fumihito and Japan’s Princess Kiko (R) arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain’s Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain’s Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain’s Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. – (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain’s Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain’s Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP)
Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn (L) and Thailand’s Queen Suthida arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Spain’s King Felipe VI and Spain’s Queen Letizia arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Britain’s Prince Michael of Kent arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Britain’s Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Britain’s James, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. . (Photo by PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain’s Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain’s Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Andy Stenning / POOL / AFP)
Spain’s King Felipe VI (rear C) and Spain’s Queen Letizia (rear R), followed by King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde of Belgium arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
Belgium’s King Philippe (L) and Queen Mathilde of Belgium arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
King of Malaysia Abdullah of Pahang (L) and Queen Consort Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani and his wife Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn (L) and Thailand’s Queen Suthida arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)