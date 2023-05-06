Royals That Attended King Charles’s Coronation

Unsurprisingly, the foriegn royals played a big role at today’s coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, at Westminster Abbey today.

While all eyes were on Charles and Camilla’s royal regalia gear, as well as on other members of the British royal family (like Princess Kate’s gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress and her not-quite-a-tiara headpiece), foreign royal families also brought their fashion A-game to the historic event.

Ahead, see all of their best looks, from Queen Letizia of Spain to Crown Princess Kiko of Japan.