Fresh 422 Nigerian Evacuees Arrive In Abuja

Fresh four hundred and twenty-two Nigerians arrived in Abuja, the nation’s capital following the wake of evacuations by the Federal Government from war-torn Sudan.

Channels Television reports that the figure consists of 102 Nigerians onboard the Tarco Airlines that departed Port Sudan and another 322 Nigerians onboard the Asman Air from Aswan, Egypt.

The figures make up the fourth batch of returnees to be successfully airlifted by the Federal Government from the North African country.

It was gathered that returnees left Port Sudan International Airport around 5:25 am on Sunday and landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 12:40 pm.

In all, over 800 Nigerians fleeing war-torn Sudan arrived Abuja on Sunday.

They were airlifted via Max Air, Azman and Tarco Airlines.

On ground to receive them at the airport are officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) as well as security officials.

