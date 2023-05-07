One Dead As Police Rescue 58 Kidnap Victims In Kogi Forest

Police operatives have rescued 58 kidnap victims at Udulu Forest, Gegu LGA of Kogi State, bordering Sardauna Forest, Nasarawa State, and other identified kidnappers den in communities contiguous to the Federal Capital Territory.

Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the bandits/kidnappers on sighting the security team coordinated by the police, engage the security team in a shootout duel.

Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, said a kidnap victim identified as Tama Jonathan died during a gun duel between police operatives and the suspected kidnappers.

“The bandits were overpowered and escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries leaving behind their victims,” she said.

“Meanwhile, one Tama Jonathan, unfortunately, sustained an injury during the rescue operation and died on the spot. His remains have subsequently been released to his family for burial. The other 58 rescued victims are being stabilised in the hospital and will be reunited with their families.”

Adeh said the rescue operation was part of efforts by the command’s leadership to sustain joint operations with other security agencies, vigilantes and hunters from the various local communities, adding that the idea was to combat violent crimes in the FCT, rescue victims and bring perpetrators to book.

The PPRO pledged the commitment of the command at sustaining efforts to prevent threats to the safety and security of FCT residents. She said the command would also not relent in ensuring the rescue of any resident held hostage by criminals as well as bringing the perpetrators to book.