Osimhen Smashes Weah’s Record, Now Highest-Scoring African In Serie A

Victor Osimhen is now the highest-scoring African in the Italian Serie A following his strike against Fiorentina on Sunday.

The Nigerian, who was pivotal to Napoli’s first league triumph in 33 years, netted his 47th Serie A goal in the 1-0 win, eclipsing Liberian legend George Weah (he scored 46).

47 – Victor Osimhen has scored his 47th Serie A goal, his first one from penalty in the competition. He became the African player with the most goals in the top-flight (overtaked George Weah with 46 goals). Superpower.#NapoliFiorentina pic.twitter.com/F9Bw5S3U9D — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 7, 2023

Weah’s record had stood since 1999.

The 24-year-old Nigeria had scored the equaliser last week to earn his side their first Scudetto since 1990.

Sunday’s strike took his tally in the league to 23rd this season. With four goals ahead of Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, the Super Eagle is keen to become the first African to win the highest-scorer gong in Italy. He has four games to do that.

“I think the curse is about to be broken, we still have four games to go and I want to get as many goals as possible while winning the games,” he told DAZN after Sunday’s victory.

Party Mood

A party mood has enveloped Naples since Thursday’s draw in Udine, and on Sunday afternoon fans let off fireworks and flares in the jammed streets around the stadium named after their icon Diego Maradona on a gorgeously sunny day in southern Italy

Packed bars and restaurants did a roaring trade with locals and tourists alike decked out in blue as a festive but relaxed mood dominated the city.

Before kick-off today, supporters put on a display of the Italian flag with the number three in honour of their title wins and hailed their heroes with loud chants of “we are the champions”.