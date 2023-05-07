Osimhen Smashes Weah’s Record, Now Highest-Scoring African In Serie A

The Nigerian, who was pivotal to Napoli's first league triumph in 33 years, netted his 47th Serie A goal in the 1-0 win, eclipsing Liberian legend George Weah (he scored 46).

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated May 7, 2023
Napoli’s Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen acknowledges applause during a ceremony to celebrate the club winning the Italian Champion Scudetto title, following the Italian Serie A football match between SSC Napoli and Fiorentina on May 7, 2023 at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

 

Victor Osimhen is now the highest-scoring African in the Italian Serie A following his strike against Fiorentina on Sunday. 

Weah’s record had stood since 1999.

The 24-year-old Nigeria had scored the equaliser last week to earn his side their first Scudetto since 1990.

Sunday’s strike took his tally in the league to 23rd this season. With four goals ahead of Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, the Super Eagle is keen to become the first African to win the highest-scorer gong in Italy. He has four games to do that.

“I think the curse is about to be broken, we still have four games to go and I want to get as many goals as possible while winning the games,” he told DAZN after Sunday’s victory.

Fans of SSC Napoli gathering at the Largo Maradona in the Quartieri Spagnoli district on May 4, 2023 in Naples to watch a live broadcast of a potentially decisive match between Udinese and Napoli played in Udine, react after Napoli scored an equalizer, anticipating the celebration of the club’s Italian champions “Scudetto” title, as Napoli is to play a potentially decisive match in Udine. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

 

Party Mood

Napoli’s players celebrate their Scudetto title at the end of the Italian Serie A football match between SSC Napoli and Fiorentina on May 7, 2023, at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. (Photo by Carlo Hermann / AFP)

 

A party mood has enveloped Naples since Thursday’s draw in Udine, and on Sunday afternoon fans let off fireworks and flares in the jammed streets around the stadium named after their icon Diego Maradona on a gorgeously sunny day in southern Italy

Packed bars and restaurants did a roaring trade with locals and tourists alike decked out in blue as a festive but relaxed mood dominated the city.

Before kick-off today, supporters put on a display of the Italian flag with the number three in honour of their title wins and hailed their heroes with loud chants of “we are the champions”.

