Suspected Drug Barons Abandon Trucks In Lagos After Gun Duel With NDLEA

Suspected drug barons have abandoned their drugs in Lagos State after a gun battle with operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

It was gathered that following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives laid ambush for the traffickers last Thursday along the Eleko beach road in the Lekki area of the state.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying that the two trucks were flagged down by operatives of the narcotics agency but they failed to stop.

He stated that the situation led to an exchange of gunfire that lasted 30 minutes by armed men escorting the trucks and NDLEA operatives.

“After they were overpowered by the NDLEA operatives, the truck drivers and their armed escorts escaped into the bush abandoning the trucks and the drug consignments,” Babafemi said.

“While one of the trucks painted red has 149 jumbo bags weighing 6,548kgs, the second one with blue colour has 53 big bags with a weight of 2,304kgd, bringing the total number of bags to 202 and gross weight of both to 8,852kgs. “Meanwhile, operatives are already on the trail of the drug lord who shipped the illicit consignment into the country.”

