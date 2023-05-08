All Hands Must Be On Deck To Ensure Sudan Crisis Doesn’t Escalate – Aisha Buhari 

Against the backdrop of the crisis in Sudan, all hands must be on deck to ensure that the problems are not allowed to escalate.

This is according to the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari who spoke at the 10th General Assembly of the Africa First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) held at the State House in Abuja on Monday.

Aisha Buhari who expressed concern over the huge humanitarian crisis thrown up by the war which has largely affected women and children, stated that the AFLPM is open to engaging with all relevant bodies to advance greater strategies.

She equally highlighted the impact of continuous challenges including banditry, insurgency, internal strife, and coup d’états which according to her have festered and revived the need for more concerted action regarding the issue of women’s peace and security in Africa.

Furthermore, she reinforced the call to make manifest contributions in order to support women and young girls, to ensure that are not perceived or seen as victims of the war but as solutions, particularly through constructive engagements and peacebuilding.