NLC, TUC Agree To Suspend Industrial Action In Imo State

The national leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have agreed to suspend their ongoing industrial action in Imo State to enable peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues in an atmosphere of mutuality.

The decision is contained in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Imo state government and the unions.

According to the MoU which was signed by the Secretary to the Government of Imo State and Attorney General of Imo state on the government side, and the 4-man delegate sent from the national leadership of NLC and TUC, the tripartite committee will look into the areas of disagreeing and misunderstanding and resolve expeditiously.

Both parties, however, condemned the circumstances that led to the alleged disruption of the NLC delegate conference and the alleged disruption of the May Day celebrations and pledged to ensure peaceful conduct of the activities of the NLC and TUC in the state.