Police Arrest 27 Suspects For Armed Robbery, Recover Weapons

The Kano State Police Command has arrested 27 suspects for armed robbery and receiving stolen properties, according to a statement by the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Gumel.

The suspects were allegedly using dangerous weapons such as knives, cutlasses, and other sharp objects to attack innocent people and rob them of their valuables, particularly along BUK Road, Hadejia Road, Zoo Road, Haj Camp Junction, and other areas of the state.

During clearance operations carried out on May 6th and 7th, the police recovered 28 mobile phones, two tricycles, three motorcycles, 18 mobile phone batteries, and other dangerous weapons from the suspects.

The Commissioner in the Monday statement, however, assured the public that all the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of an investigation.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Attack Kaduna Community, Kidnap Traditional Ruler’s Nine Children

He also appreciated the people of Kano State for their support and cooperation.

“We are committed to making Kano State a safe haven for law-abiding citizens and we will spare no effort in ensuring that criminals are brought to justice,” he said.

The police urged anyone who recognizes their stolen mobile phone to contact them for identification.

In case of emergencies, the Kano State Police Command can be contacted through various numbers or the “NPF Rescue Me” application available on the Play Store.

While speaking on the development, the Kano Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, urged the public to continue to support the Force in their efforts to maintain law and order in the state.

“We cannot do it alone. We need the support of everyone in the community to ensure that criminals do not have a safe haven in Kano State,” he said.