Police Arrest 74 Suspected Phone Snatchers, Prostitutes, Others In Katsina

At least seventy-four (74) suspects have been arrested by the Police in Katsina State in connection with various crimes in the state.

The suspects mostly social miscreants otherwise known as Kauraye, mobile phone snatchers, armed robbers, drug and Indian hemp dealers, commercial sex workers, and serial rapists, alongside bandits informants were reportedly terrorising Katsina and its environs.

Parading the suspects on Monday before the Police Command Headquarters, Katsina, the police spokesman in the state, Gambo Isah, told reporters that the suspects are made up of seventy (70) males and four (4) females.

He explained that most of the suspects were arrested when the police raided several locations and various criminal hideouts within the Katsina metropolitan area.

The areas raided include Sabuwar Unguwa, Gadar Nayalli, Modoji, Tudun Yanlihidda, Kwabren Dorawa, Janbango, Abbatuwa, Filin Canada, Lambun Dan Lawai, Kofar Marusa, Tsalawa, Chake and Tunas in Ingawa LGA among others.

Among the suspects was a 23-year-old suspected notorious bandits informant, Abdullahi Bala of Bakkai village in Kankara LGA of Katsina State who hired the services of a notorious bandit, Badori, now at large to ensure that his wife return home after having a disagreement with her.