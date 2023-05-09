Buhari Seeks Support For Adeleke After Supreme Court Verdict 

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged residents of Osun State to team up with Governor Ademola Adeleke to build up the state.

In a statement on Tuesday, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the President recognised Tuesday’s verdict of the Supreme Court on the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State, as well the important role of the judiciary in deepening rule of law and democracy.

“With the final decision by the Court, the President reminds the political class and their supporters that the main task at hand is to make the people feel the impact of good governance, where a prosperous, peaceful and stable Osun is guaranteed,” the statement partly read.

“He, therefore, urges all citizens and residents of the State, particularly her notable sons and daughters, to give the government of Senator Ademola Adeleke all the support it needs to ensure that programmes, policies, plans and aspirations fashioned to make individuals and businesses flourish succeed.”

“Elections should be seen as the path to an end, which is the progress of the people in a peaceful environment, rather than unending bickering. This is the time for inclusion and harmony in the State at the end of litigation,” the President was quoted to have said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court set aside the appeal by Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the election of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Osun State Governor.

The apex court, in its judgment read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, also upheld the Appeal Court’s judgment which upheld the election of Adeleke as the state governor.

The apex court held that the appellant failed to adduce enough evidence to prove his allegation of over voting in the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

The judgment was affirmed and adopted by the entire five members of the panel.

According to all the members of the panel, the appeal lacked merit.