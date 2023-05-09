Osun Election: Adeleke, Oyetola To Know Fate Today As Supreme Court Delivers Judgement

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke and his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, will know their fate in the controversy trailing the outcome of the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the poll, saying he scored 403,371 votes to sack Oyetola who was the then incumbent with 375,027.

But Oyetola and his party – the All Progressives Congress (APC) – had alleged irregularities in the polls and challenged Adeleke’s victory in the tribunal.

Respite came for the former governor on January 27, 2023, as Justice Tertse Kume who gave the majority judgement upturned Adeleke’s victory and declared Oyetola the winner of the poll.

Justice Kume held that Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 290,266.

But not satisfied with the judgement, Adeleke and the PDP headed to the Court of Appeal, which on March 24 nullified the tribunal judgment and returned Adeleke as the winner.

Aggrieved with the Appeal Court verdict, Oyetola and the PDP headed for the Supreme Court, which held the matter on Monday and fixed judgment for today (Tuesday).

Channels Television which monitored the sitting of the apex court panel on Monday reports that the parties adopted their briefs and addressed the court after which the panel announced Tuesday for judgment.

However, both the ruling PDP and the opposition APC are hopeful that the highest court in the land will rule in their favour to strengthen their grip on the South-Western state.