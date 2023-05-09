PHOTOS: Jubilation In Adeleke’s Camp As Supreme Court Upholds Victory

Jubilation erupted on Tuesday in the camp of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke as the Supreme Court upheld his victory at the July 16, 2022 governorship poll in the South-West state.

Supporters of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election jumped for joy in the court premises immediately after the justices of the apex court struck out an appeal by former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The apex court held that the appellant failed to adduce enough evidence to prove his allegation of overvoting in the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

The judgment was affirmed and adopted by the entire five members of the panel.

According to all the members of the panel, the appeal by Oyetola lacked merit.

See the mood in court on Tuesday: