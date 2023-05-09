Presidential Election Tribunal Resumes Pre-Hearing, Advises Parties, Lawyers Against Delay

The Presidential Election Court on Tuesday resumed its pre-hearing session at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Channels Television reports that the five-man panel, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, continued from where they stopped on Monday.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Asks Tribunal To Dismiss Petition Filed By Allied People’s Movement

At the pre-hearing, the first petition called – the Allied People’s Movement (APM) – which is challenging the victory of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. APM alleged that the election was marred with electoral malpractice and violence, among others.

Counsels to the APC, the President-Elect and his Vice President, are, however, asking the court to dismiss the petition.

Justice Tsammani advised all the parties involved to consolidate their issues for determination to avoid duplication and waste of time.

He subsequently adjourned the suit to Thursday, May 11, for the continuation of the hearing.

The court has stood down to reconvene and take the last petition from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).