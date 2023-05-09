Real Madrid, Man City Draw First Leg Of Champions League Semi

Kevin De Bruyne’s thumping drive cancelled out a brilliant strike from Vinicius Junior as holders Real Madrid and Manchester City drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

Vinicius drilled Madrid ahead on 36 minutes but De Bruyne brought City level midway through the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu, leaving the tie finely poised ahead of next week’s return fixture in England.

Key quotes after Real Madrid and Manchester City drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday:

“Very tough always when you come here. The lads were incredible, the effort was there. Sometimes it’s difficult against this team because they have a lot of quality. I think the first 25-30 minutes we controlled so good the game and the first chance they have they score a goal. We kept in the game with our philosophy, we keep playing even though it is difficult. The key was shooting from the area in front. I tried a few times and then Kevin with the goal.”

— Man City midfielder Rodri

“I think we finished the game well, the result is still open, we played a good game, I think they didn’t create much, we had more chances and it’s a pity about their goal. I don’t think anyone will feel stronger, it’s an open result, we knew it wasn’t going to end here, and the tie is 50-50.”

— Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric

“Defensively we were good. (Antonio) Rudiger against (Erling) Haaland did really well. The midfield covered well the position in front of the defence. We are satisfied. Sometimes the result doesn’t give you a credit but the performance was really good.”

— Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti praises his team’s handling of the City attack, and in particular Haaland

“When we were better, they scored. When they were better, we scored. Tight game, Bernabeu semi-final always is difficult. 1-1, a final next Wednesday at home with our people. They (Madrid) are so demanding. They are so good, the experience, quality. Now they travel to Manchester and we are going to see what we can do better. When you play these type of games it’s like a playoff. The second you learn a lot from the first and hopefully we can learn and attack and defend better.”

— Man City boss Pep Guardiola

AFP