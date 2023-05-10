10th NASS: Wase, Other Aggrieved APC Members Protest Zoning Formula

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase has rejected his party’s zoning of the office of the Speaker of the yet-to-be inaugurated 10th National Assembly to Tajudeen Abbas from the North-West.

Wase, who led other aggrieved members of the House to the national headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, explained that the zoning of the office of the speaker to the North-West without due consultation is against the spirit of fairness and equity.

The aggrieved APC members, in a meeting with the APC leadership, insisted that the zoning arrangement must be revisited in the overall interest of the party.

Five of the aspirants including Yusuf Gagdi were at the meeting and they want the party to do something about the situation to avoid past experiences.

The group documented their petition against the zoning arrangement and the party’s National Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi, promised to give some consideration.

The National Working Committee of the APC had on Monday officially announced the zoning of the seat of the speaker to the North-West with Tajudeen Abbas as the consensus candidate while Deputy Speaker was zoned to the South-East with Benjamin Kalu as the consensus candidate.

The party also zoned the Senate President to the South-South favouring Godswill Akpabio, while zoning the Deputy Senate President to the North-West and picking Barau Jibrin as consensus candidate.