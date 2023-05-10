17 Die Following Boat Mishap In Sokoto

Seventeen person’s have been confirmed dead following a boat mishap that occurred at Dandeji Village of Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Chairman of the local Council, Aliyu Dantani who confirmed the incident said 17 persons mostly boys and girls have been confirmed dead while few passengers escaped as local divers are still searching for some missing persons.

Locals said the boat was carrying over 40 girls and boys that went to fetch firewood at a nearby bush before the boat capsized causing the deaths

The council chairman said the remains of the victims were evacuated by local divers and buried according to Islamic rites.

Between 2020 and 2023, about four boat mishaps have been reported in Shagari Local Government Area, with different casualties figures reported.