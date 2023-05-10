Arewa Youths Kick Against APC’s Zoning Of Speaker To North West

The Arewa Youth Forum has kicked against the zoning arrangement of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly by the All Progressives Congress which announced Honourable Tajudeen Abass from the North West zone as the party’s preferred candidate as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The APC had on Monday officially announced the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio from South South as the Senate President and Tajudeen Abass from from the North West as the Speaker of the tenth National Assembly.

However, addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the Arewa Youth Forum insists that current House Committee Chairman on Appropriation , Honourable Mukhtar Betara from Borno state in the North East as the best person to head the Tenth House of Representatives.

President of the forum, Ahmed Zagi, who addressed journalists, says Betara has the capacity and competency to lead the tenth House of Representatives than other contestants , even as he asks both old and new members to support the Borno state born politician to occupy the Speakership position.

According to the Arewa Youth Forum, Honourable Betara has exceeded the electorates’ expectations by providing dividends of Democracy through infrastructural development, empowerment and effective representation for his constituency, hence he was given the mandate by his people for an unprecedented fifth term to represent the constituency.

While noting that Betara is well-equipped and prepared for the task ahead having head various Committees in the House of Representatives, the Arewa Group also believes that the incoming administration of Asiwaju/Shettima presidency will be sure of having an excellent performance from the legislative arm of the government with him as Speaker.