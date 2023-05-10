Attacks On Adeboye Most Unacceptable – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has described as “most unacceptable” attacks on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The former governor of Anambra State said some people are masquerading as his followers to rain insults on the 81-year-old cleric.

Obi condemned the use of “subterfuge”, saying he eschew name-calling, insults, and abuses.

“The use of subterfuge by people masquerading as Obidients to abuse and insult eminent personalities like Most Reverend Pastor Enoch Adeboye or anyone else is most unacceptable. Obidients are by and large, law-abiding citizens,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

“While differences of opinion are normal, calculated efforts to create ethnic or religious chasm all in the name of politics should not in any way be tolerated. As a person, I eschew name-calling, insults, and abuses, likewise most of my supporters.

“The suggestion that some in the fringes engage in such conduct casually overlooks the fact that the political opposition deploys such methods to gain undue advantage and create confusion and bad blood.”