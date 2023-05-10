Obi, Labour Party Ask Tribunal To Televise Proceedings

The Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have filed an application asking that proceedings of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal be televised.

This follows a similar application by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The former vice president, through his counsel Chris Uche, urged the court to grant permission for the televising of proceedings in his petition challenging the return of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election.

In a related development, the tribunal adjourned the prehearing session on Obi and the LP’s petition till May 17 at the instance of the petitioners.

The counsel to Obi, Livy Uzoukwu, told the tribunal that further prehearing on the petition should be adjourned till a later date as they have pending processes to be filed and served.

Mr Uzoukwu noted that it was a unanimous decision between the petitioner and the respondents, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Tinubu to adjourn the matter till May 17.

Counsel to INEC, the APC, and the President-elect and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima confirmed the agreement.

Consequently, the tribunal adjourned the prehearing session till May 17 to enable the parties to decide on documents that are not in contention and the ones that are controversial.

Present at the proceeding were Obi and the Director General of the 2023 LP Campaign Organisation, Akin Osuntokun.