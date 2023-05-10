Taraba APC Ward Kicks Amid Moves To Suspend Transportation Minister

The All Progressives Congress (APC) executives of Sintali Ward, in Jalingo, Taraba State has passed a vote of confidence in the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji, for his “staunch support” for the party.

This follows the emergence of a leaked audio indicating plans by some members of the party’s State Working Committee (SWC) to suspend the minister for alleged anti-party activities during the just concluded governorship polls in Taraba State.

The state chapter of the APC is embroiled in a leadership tussle with two persons claiming the chairmanship of the party, a development that has divided party members.

A governorship aspirant of the party, David Kente, was expelled and the southern Taraba senator-elect, David Jimkuta, suspended.

The decision was later reversed by a factional leadership of the party which described the sanction as a nullity.

With the emergence of the leaked audio, the crisis in the party seems to have taken a new turn with party executives in Jaji’s ward denying the plot and passing a vote of confidence in him.

However, the APC is not the only party in Taraba State in a leadership crisis as the acting PDP chairman in the state, Abubakar Bawa, and the former deputy chairman, Inuwa Bakari, have headed to the Federal High Court in Jalingo.

Bakari is asking the court to stop Bawa from parading himself as the acting chairman of the party, pending when the case is determined.

Speaking shortly after the hearing, Damba Mbanaso, counsel to the plaintiff, Inuwa Bakari, said the appointment of a new acting chairman by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) is not in line with the constitution of the party.

Counsel to the defendant however declined to make any comments.

Until securing the governorship nomination and winning election, Taraba State Governor-elect Agbu Kefas was the state PDP chairman, a vacancy occupied by his deputy, Bakari in an acting capacity before the appointment of another acting chairman of the party.