10th NASS: Female Rep Faults APC, Laments Exclusion Of Women

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member representing Remo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Adewunmi Onanuga, has protested the exclusion of women in the zoning formula released by her party ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly (NASS).

Onanuga spoke on Thursday as a guest on Channels Television’s Lunchtime Politics said all the women who showed interest in the leadership of the 10th NASS were not given a chance by the APC.

“There were three of us who came out, aspiring. The reason we wanted to put our hats in the ring is that we feel that the female gender needed to have a seat at the table of decision-making,” she said.

The Rep, who won her reelection to the green chamber, said, “Not one woman, not two women” should be given an opportunity but “most possibly three women in the leadership of 10 people”.

Earlier in the week, the APC National Working Committee (NWC) endorsed Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin for the seats of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively. The ruling party also endorsed Tajudeen Abass and Benjamin Kalu for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

Speaking on Thursday, Onanuga said, “We are asking that whatever is remaining in the majority, at least one should come to a woman and two others. We are asking for three out of ten, I don’t think that is too much.

“The two presiding seats have been taken in the House of Representatives, there are eight more seats. Three for the majority leaders and five for the minority leaders. If we are going to go by the 35 percent affirmative action that has just been won in the court.”

‘There Is No Balance’

The aggrieved aspirant for the post of deputy speaker said her party should have engaged members before releasing any zoning formula.

“It is important that equity must prevail. As it is now, there is no balance. 4-0 for presiding officers is not a good balance. We need to really engage some more and recognise all those who are aggrieved. I am aggrieved, especially for myself and for the (lack of) gender balance,” she stated.