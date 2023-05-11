10th NASS: Niger Delta Group Hails APC Zoning Formula

Reactions have continued to trail the recent zoning arrangement by the ruling All Progressives Congress for the soon-to- be-inaugurated leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

The latest of these reaction is one from a group under the aegis of Niger Delta Rights Advocates, who have hailed the zoning decisions of the APC National Executive Committee.

The group at a press conference in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital says the zoning of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives to the South-East is a welcome move which douses fears that the region will be marginalized.

The APC had on Monday announced its zoning formula endorsing Senator Godswill Akpabio from the South-South for Senate President and Senator Barau Jibrin from the North-West for the post of Deputy Senate President.

For the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the party proposed Abbass Tajudeen from the North-West, while Benjamin Kalu from the South-East was preferred for the Deputy Speaker.

However, some aspirants including the current Deputy Speaker of the Green Chamber, Idris Wase have rejected the zoning arrangement insisting that it must be revisited.

But speaking at the press conference, the National Coordinator, Niger Delta Rights Advocates, Mr Bright Ngolo, appealed to members-elect to support the APC zoning arrangement in the interest of national unity.