$268,000 Fraud: EFCC Arrests Suspected ‘Yahoo Boy’ At His Luxury Hotel In Delta

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested Precious Ojo, aka obago, a suspected internet fraudster in Oghara, Delta State.

The 26 year-old was arrested following a petition received from a United States of America citizen, on his fraudulent activities. The petitioner had alleged that the suspect impersonated one Raymond Bush who works in the US Treasury to defraud her of $268,000.00.

The suspect was arrested at his hotel in Oghara.

He confessed to building the luxury hotel with his alleged proceeds of crime.

Other items recovered from him include a Mercedes-Benz car with personalised plate number and mobile phones.

The EFCC says the suspect will be arraigned in court soon.