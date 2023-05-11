APC Sets Aside Suspension Of Gemade, Shija, Others

The National Headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set aside the purported suspension of Senator Barnabas Gemade, Prof Terhemba Shija, and five others by the Benue State Executive Committee of the party.

This was announced by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, in a statement on Thursday.

Morka said, “The Party has directed that the said suspension and all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside pending further review and decision of the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on the matter.

READ ALSO: INEC To Publish Candidates’ Details For Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Polls

“Therefore, Senator Gemade, Professor Shija, and five others that are affected by the said suspension are, and remain, bonafide members of the Benue State Chapter of our Party.”

The duo of Gemade and Shija contested the governorship position but were defeated by Fr. Hyacinth Alia, who went on to win the general elections.

They dragged Fr. Alia to court, up to the Supreme Court, before the case was dismissed.