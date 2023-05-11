Bandits Release 11 Kaduna Christian Worshippers, Others Still In Captivity

Eleven out of the 40 Christian worshippers that were abducted by bandits in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been released by their abductors.

The victims, including children, were kidnapped during a church service last Sunday and taken to an unknown destination.

However, an executive member of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), told Channels Television that 11 of the victims were released on Wednesday night.

Although the police authorities are yet to comment on the development, the source did not disclose if any ransom was paid to the bandits before the victims were released.

The source further disclosed that 28 of the 40 kidnapped victims have regained their freedom while 14 others are still in captivity.