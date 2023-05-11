Financial Probe: NDDC Appreciates Senate’s Concerns Over Budgets, Seeks Support

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, says it appreciates the concerns expressed by the Senate during its plenary on Tuesday, May 10, 2023.

NDDC’s appreciation was contained in a brief communique by its spokesperson, Dr Ibitoye Abosede.

The Senate had at its session constituted an ad hoc committee to probe the financial activities of the NDDC for 2021 and 2022 budget estimates.

The Senate also stood down consideration of the 2023 budget of the NDDC for further information and clarification on the figures contained in the budget.

In reaction, the NDDC said it respects the oversight function of the Senate and is ready to cooperate with the investigation committee. The Commission has nothing to hide and is committed to transparency and accountability in its operations.

“It is important that we clarify that the Senate has not accused the Board and Management of the NDDC of corruption or misappropriation of N1.4trn. The Senate only thinks that the funds were expended without approval or appropriation by the National Assembly. This misunderstanding can be quickly resolved by providing the necessary documents and explanations.

“The NDDC also wishes to explain that the delays in submitting its budgets and audited accounts to the National Assembly were due to factors beyond its control, such as bureaucratic bottlenecks and frequent leadership changes. The Commission has, however, taken steps to address these issues to ensure timely compliance with all statutory requirements,” the NDDC statement partly read.

The Commission appealed to the general public to refrain from making hasty judgments based on the Senate’s decision, even as it assured all stakeholders of its dedication to the development of the Niger Delta region and the welfare of its people.