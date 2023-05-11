INEC To Publish Candidates’ Details For Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will publish the personal particulars of candidates in the three off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, lmo and Kogi States scheduled for November 11, 2023.

The electoral body made this known in a statement signed by its spokesman, Festus Okoye on Thursday.

He said that the 18 political parties nominated candidates for the Kogi governorship election and 17 parties for Bayelsa and Imo states.

Okoye also confirmed that all the political parties sponsoring candidates for the three elections have submitted the duly completed Forms EC9 containing personal particulars supported by sworn affidavits as well as EC9B containing the names of their candidates.

The INEC National Commissioner said, “As required by section 29 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission shall publish the personal particulars of the candidates in the State Headquarters and Local Government offices in the three States tomorrow Friday 12th May 2023.”

The electoral body appealed to Nigerians to scrutinise the list, particularly, “any aspirant who participated in his/her party’s primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by the candidate is false can challenge the nomination at the Federal High Court as provided in section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.”