Live Broadcast: Tribunal Adjourns Atiku’s Petition As INEC, APC Prepare Response

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja has adjourned the petition filed by Mr Atiku Abubakar for the live coverage of proceedings.

Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president, on May 8 filed an application for an order to allow the live coverage of the daily court proceedings on the case they brought against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, which started on Monday.

Through his counsel, Chris Uche, the PDP candidate informed the court that all parties in the suit have met and constituted a team to harmonise and streamline vital areas and components of the pre-hearing session.

Uche said he is yet to receive a response from the respondents with respect to the motion for live coverage of proceedings.

Responding, counsels to the president-elect and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said they were served on Tuesday, but assured the court that their responses will be ready between Monday and Tuesday next week.

I am at the Court of Appeal, the venue of the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), to observe the proceedings of today’s hearing. -AA pic.twitter.com/gnfHIgJYtY — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) May 11, 2023

All the parties also agreed to be back on Thursday, May 18 for the continuation of the pre-hearing of the applications.

Channels Television had reported how the PDP candidate arrived in court to hear his application for live coverage of proceedings.

He was accompanied by a former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke; a former governor of Adamawa State, Bonny Haruna; a former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu; and former PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, among other dignitaries.

Also present at the pre-hearing is the party’s governorship candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye.

The tribunal will also hear the application by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) challenging the February 25 presidential election.