NASS Leadership: A Yardstick To Measure SDG Index, Nigeria Should Be Worried – Hon Onuoha

The Member representing Okigwe North Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon Miriam Odinaka Onuoha, has said that the nation must thread cautiously even as decisions are being made to produce those who will emerge leaders of the 10th National Assembly.

Hon Miriam who is seeking to become Speaker of the House of Reps, says the world is watching keenly and looking at how women are being treated when it comes to Nigerian polity.

According to the lawmaker who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, the contest for the National Assembly leadership ties into the SDG measurement index for Nigeria, in that it reflects the nation’s stance on equality and the role of women in the society.

Alleged Treason: Supreme Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu Case To September 14

Comparing Nigeria to countries like Tanzania, Uganda, and South Africa, where women are currently Speakers of Assemblies, the legislator said she cannot see Nigeria taking a lead in the community of nations.

“Mind you, the number of women participating in politics and parliament (in the hierarchy), is a yardstick to measure the country’s adherence to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“So, its a measurement index for us, so you can see that by an abysmal 5 per cent, we are no where, compared to these other countries I have reeled out who are over 46 per cent.

“It is something that should worry us at this time,” Hon Onuoha asserted.

While noting that her desire to be Speaker is not new feat seeing that Madam Patricia Etteh led the Green Chambers about 16 years ago, the parliamentarian was of the opinion that rising to her political height and surviving the “tsunami of the general election” should give credence as to why she is deserving of the leadership role.

Speaking further as regards what qualifies her for the position of Speaker, Hon Onuoha said she should be elected by her colleagues because she qualifies and possesses the requisite requirements to lead the House.

Ms Onuoha added that she will be bringing fresh ideas to tackle Nigeria’s problems. She further stated that pragmatic solutions proffered for the nation’s dwindling economy, mass poverty, unemployment and constant threats to national security.

According to her, making her Speaker of the House gives Nigeria grounds to make an argument for inclusivity and diversity which reflects the true nature of the Nigerian society.