Ozekhome Expresses Fears Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Health

The Senior Counsel for Nnamdi Kanu, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has expressed fears that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), might die in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

This was his submission during the hearing at the Supreme Court.

He said that Kanu’s health has deteriorated and he needs a surgical operation.

The lawyer asked the court to rule in favour of the transfer of Kanu from DSS custody to Kuje Correctional Centre so that he can begin treatment.

Reacting to Ozekhome’s plea, the apex court responded that God will keep Kanu alive and that he will not die in detention.

The court said even if it proceeds to hear the appeal, there is no space within its calendar to write and deliver the verdict within the 90-day deadline.

The Supreme Court added that the court will hear all the motions in the case on the resumption of hearing on September 14.

Kanu had approached the court to appeal the verdict of the Appeal Court stopping his release from the custody of the DSS.

The Court of Appeal had earlier granted a stay of execution on its verdict which discharged Kanu of terrorism charges filed against him by the Federal Government.

In a unanimous decision by a three-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, the Appeal Court granted the application filed by the Federal Government pending the hearing and determination of the appeal before the Supreme Court.