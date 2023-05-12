Handover Process: Buhari Moves Into Glass House Ahead Of May 29

President Muhammadu Buhari and his family have moved into the Glass House at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, ahead of the inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was disclosed by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, via a video shared on her official Instagram page after taking the incoming First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu around the State House.

During the tour of the Villa, Mrs Buhari introduced Senator Tinubu to the various areas of the house, providing detailed explanations regrading the history and importance of each edifice.

According to the First Lady, the Glass House has served as a transitional abode for the outgoing president and their spouse during the transition period.

It provides a symbolic and literal space for the outgoing president, leaving room for the incoming president to fully take charge.

While stating that she and her husband have moved into the iconic residence, Mrs Buhari urged succeeding governments to maintain the practice of having the outgoing president and his spouse to reside in the glass house till transitions are over.

“I have taken the incoming First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, around . She has seen the main house; we are now at the popular glass house. Glass house is a transitional home for the outgoing president.

“I’m advising that the Glass House should maintain its tradition of being a transition for the outgoing president. As I am talking to you now, I am residing here with my husband. Only two of us here, I think it should remain so as a norm of the institution and of the house,” Aisha explained.

In her reaction having completed the tour, Senator Tinubu was appreciative of the opportunity availed her and the magnanimity of her host the president’s wife.

“I have gone around. She has magnanimously shown me around the house. And graciously explained a lot of things to me which is quite a short time and overwhelming for me to grasp.

“But, I believe God will help me to be able to make an impactful contribution to the nation,” Senator Tinubu asserted.

She further stressed that she believes God Almighty would help her make positive impacts and build upon the legacy of Mrs Buhari.