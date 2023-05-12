Idris Wase Declares For House Of Reps Speakership, Calls For Unity

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Idris Wase has declared for the lower lawmaking body’s speakership position.

Mr. Wase formally declared his intention for the position at an event in Abuja on Friday.

“Respected colleagues, I appreciate every one of you present and by the grace of God, if you give me your mandate, we shall do you proud. We shall create a vibrant legislature that will stand the test of time among nations of nations,” he told the gathering.

He also reeled out his experience to lead the House of Representatives if elected.

The lawmaker representing Wase Federal Constituency said on several occasions, he had “sacrificed” for the National Assembly and the country by dropping his leadership ambitions.

At the ceremony which was attended by his supporters and some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the lawmaker urged Nigerians to unite and work together for the betterment of the country.

His declaration is coming days after the APC zoned the National Assembly leadership posts, picking Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas as Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker respectively.

While the development has not gone down well with some members of the APC and lawmakers, Mr. Wase is also re-echoing their thoughts.

Just after his declaration for the speakership post, the Plateau lawmaker was featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today, arguing that the zoning arrangement was done without “thorough discussions” and is not in line with the Constitution of the country which preaches equity.